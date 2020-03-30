Open Offer in New Tab
Dungeon Masters Guild Adventuring From Home Charity Bundles
So you're stuck at home - that doesn't mean you can't still have an adventure! Save a whopping $105 off two bundles from the Dungeon Masters Guild that include character options, new core rules, and adventures approved for D&D's official play campaign.

Even better, all proceeds go to Doctors Without Borders (and there's even a straight donation option available on the page as well, if you're able to give and feeling particularly generous). Shop Now

