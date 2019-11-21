Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
A $5 savings and the perfect gift for the person in your life who wants to smell like an oak barrel. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's at least $61 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest prices we've seen. (It's the best deal now by at least $132.) Shop Now at eBay
That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's an $7 drop since May, a low by $30 now, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. (You'd pay $20 or more for other styles elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
That's $53 under our October mention and the best we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $53 today, although most charge $301 or more.)
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for the same price with free shipping. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's within $22 of the best deal we've seen for a refurb (this is new) and the lowest price for a new one now by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of $50 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
