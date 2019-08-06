New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Duck HD Clear Packaging Tape 6-Pack
$8 $29
free shipping

Office Depot via Rakuten offers the Duck HD Clear Heavy Duty Packaging Tape 6-Pack for $10.39. Coupon code "OFFICE20" packs that down to $8.31. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price today by a buck, although most charge $11 or more). Buy Now

Features
  • 328 total yards of tape
  • adhesive bond strengthens over time
  • meets postal regulations
  • Model: DUCCS556PK CS556PK
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "OFFICE20"
  • Expires 8/6/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Supplies Rakuten Duck
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register