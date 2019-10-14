New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Duck Brand Max Strength Heavy-Duty Insulating Shrink Film Window Kit
$13 $14
pickup at Walmart

That's $1 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • Amazon offers it for the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
  • measures 84" x 120"
  • puncture resistant
  • includes tape
