Walmart · 50 mins ago
Duck Brand Foam Socket Sealers 24-Pack
$3 $3.45
pickup at Walmart

It's about a buck under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • includes 16 outlet sealers, 6 switch plate sealers, and 2 decorative GFI switch plate covers
  • Model: 1285359
  • Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
