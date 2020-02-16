Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Duck Brand EZ Start Packing Tape 8-Pack
$13 $18
pickup

It's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same price with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • each roll measures 1.88" x 54.6-yards
  • Model: 285713
Details
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
