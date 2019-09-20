Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That includes a selection of patio chairs, benches, carts, coffee tables, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Big Lots
A rare set of Costco savings, the likes of which we've not seen in over a year. Buy Now at Groupon
Wayfair takes up to 80% off select furniture, decor, lighting, bedding, and more as part of its Closeout Deals. (We saw even greater discounts within, upwards of 90% off). Shipping starts at $4.99, but orders over $49 bag free shipping. Shop Now at Wayfair
Update your kitchen appliances, shop new tools, get an air-conditioner for next summer at a great price, and more in this savings event. Shop Now at Sears
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
Amazon offers Prime members the Duck Brand Matte Finish Invisible Tape Refill for Tape Dispensers 10-Roll Pack for $10.54 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
