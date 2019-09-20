New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
Duck 36" Double Draft Window or Door Seal 2-Pack
$13
pickup at Walmart

That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • fits doors & windows up to 36" width
  • contains 2 double draft seals, foam tubes, plastic connectors, & machine washable fabric cover
  • available in Brown
