New
ATUMTEK · 1 hr ago
$32 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $8 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Samsung · 1 wk ago
Samsung Monitor Sale
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
Tips
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
ATUMTEK · 3 wks ago
Atumtek Monitor Riser 2-Pack
$23 $38
free shipping
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Best Buy · 2 hrs ago
Samsung 24" 1080p IPS FreeSync LED Monitor
$90 $150
pickup
It's $60 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now available for pickup only at select locations. Buy Now at Best Buy
Features
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
ATUMTEK · 1 wk ago
Dual Monitor Rotating Arm Stand for 15''-32'' Screens
$60 $100
free shipping
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
ATUMTEK · 4 wks ago
3-in-1 Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone Stand
$16 $23
free shipping
Apply coupon code "30ATMS003" to save $7 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
ATUMTEK · 4 wks ago
2-in-1 Apple Watch and iPhone Stand
$14 $19
free shipping
Apply coupon code "25ATMS001" to save $5 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Features
- adjustable to 180 degrees
- universal compatibility
- aluminum construction
- Model: ATMS001
ATUMTEK · 3 wks ago
Atumtek Phone Stand Holder
$11 $16
free shipping
Apply coupon code "30ATMS006" for a savings of $5. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
Tips
- Available in Silver and Black (Silver pictured).
Features
- 180° tilt
- measures 6.69" x 3.25" x 1.57"
- compatible with smartphones, iPads, tablets, Kindles, & Nintendo Switch
- Model: ATMS006
Sign In or Register