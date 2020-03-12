Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dual Electronics Dual Single-DIN Mechless Bluetooth AM/FM Receiver
$15 $32
pickup

That's $13 under last month's mention and a low by $23 today. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee
Features
  • in-dash
  • Bluetooth
  • LCD display
  • front AUX input
  • Model: XRM47BT
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Car Audio Walmart Dual Electronics
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register