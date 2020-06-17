Dropfan Inc. · 1 hr ago
Dropfan iNV2 Ceiling Fan
$140 $200
shipping varies

Save $40 more than the next best price we found when you apply coupon code "staycool" at checkout. Buy Now at Dropfan Inc.

  • Shipping costs vary by ZIP code.
  • 12" blades
  • 240-cu. ft. per min.
  • remote control
  • Code "staycool"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
