Dropfan Inc. · 1 hr ago
$140 $200
shipping varies
Save $40 more than the next best price we found when you apply coupon code "staycool" at checkout. Buy Now at Dropfan Inc.
- Shipping costs vary by ZIP code.
- 12" blades
- 240-cu. ft. per min.
- remote control
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Design House Ironwood 52" 5-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit
$110 $253
free shipping
That's $68 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Brushed Bronze.
- Walmart charges $2 more.
- reversible blades
- includes three 60W bulbs
- 3-speed motor
Northern Tool · 2 wks ago
Bannon 100" High-Volume Industrial Ceiling Fan
$610 $630
pickup
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Opt to ship to store to dodge the $30.49 shipping fee.
- cools up to 1,000-sq. ft.
- energy-efficient direct drive motor
- 24" downrod
- 6-speed remote control
- lightweight aluminum blades
Lamps Plus · 1 day ago
Lamps Plus Ceiling Fan Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Whether your style is contemporary, traditional, farmhouse, mid-century, or something in between, shop more than 100 discounted models. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Design House Millbridge 42" 4-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit
$56 $66
free shipping
That's $16 less than Lowe's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Walmart charges the same.
- reversible blades
- light kit
- 3 speeds
- includes one 60W bulb
- Model: 156588
