Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
exclusive
New
Ashford · 40 mins ago
Dreyfuss Men's 1925 Open Heart Watch
$249 $649
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!

Save $1,601 off list price with coupon code "DNDRFS249". Buy Now at Ashford

Features
  • yellow gold coated stainless steel case
  • leather band
  • sapphire scratch resistant crystal
  • Swiss automatic movement
  • water resistance to 230 feet
  • Model: DGS00092-01
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNDRFS249"
  • Expires 6/10/2020
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Watches Ashford
Men's Leather Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register