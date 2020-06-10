New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Dresses at Nordstrom Rack
up to 80% off + extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $100

Save on brands including Tommy Hilfiger (from $22.48), Betsey Johnson (from $20.98), and Vince Camuto (from $23.98). Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register