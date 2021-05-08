Dresses at Nordstrom Rack: Up to 85% off

Freshen up your closet with some maxis, midis, minis, and gowns from Calvin Klein, Vince Camuto, Valentino, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Max Studio Women's Patterned Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress for $34.97 ($93 off)
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free over $89.
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's around $150 off list, and about a buck less than the same third-party seller charges at other sites. Shop Now at Overstock.com
- Sold by BHFO via Overstock.com.
It's $36 under list and the lowest price we could find. Additionally, apply code "FS75" to bag free shipping with $75 (a $7.95 savings). Buy Now at Venus
- Available in Black Multi.
- This is a final sale style that cannot be returned or exchanged.
At nearly 68% off, it's an excellent priced dress from a major retailer. Buy Now at Maurices
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee or orders of $50 or more ship for free.
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Uniqlo
- Available in several colors (53 Green pictured).
- Shipping adds $7.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more.
Women's dresses start from $7, women's jeans from $13, men's T-shirts from $5, and men's coats from $21. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, but orders of $89 or more get free shipping.
Shop over 23,000 items including hair accessories from $2, slippers from $5, iPhone accessories from $6, and much more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Orders over $89 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.95.
Shop over 1,300 discounted styles. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the Porsamo Bleu Men's Dylan Miyota Watch for $132.97 ($742 off).
It's hard to find at most stores currently, and $55 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- In Navy or Black.
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $89 or more.
Sign In or Register