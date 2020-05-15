Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Nordstrom Rack · 1 hr ago
Dresses at Nordstrom Rack
Up to 82% off + extra 30% off
free shipping w/ $100

Save big on a selection of dresses for women, girls, and babies, with prices starting from just $8. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack

Tips
  • Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/15/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Dresses Nordstrom Rack
Girl's Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register