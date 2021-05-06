Dresses at Maurices: 40% off for MyMaurices members
Maurices · 32 mins ago
Dresses at Maurices
40% off for MyMaurices members
free shipping w/ $50

Summer is coming and there's nothing better than a comfy dress or two to spruce up the summer wardrobe. Prices start at just $8 after savings. Shop Now at Maurices

  • Pictured is the Americana Floral Smocked Back Mini Dress for $20.94 (40% off).
  • Non-members get 30% off. Not a member? It's free to join.
  • Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $50 or more bag free shipping.
  • Expires 5/8/2021
    Published 32 min ago
