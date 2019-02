Walmart offers the Dremel MultiPro 7.2-volt Cordless Rotary Tool Kit for. Choose in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (You can also pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping.) That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although most retailers charge $45 or more. It features two speeds and comes with 15 Dremel accessories, including sanders, grinders, and mandrels.