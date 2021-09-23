Save on bookings through December 22, plus get a range of perks, including discounted spa services; a bottle of wine, sparkling wine, rum, or tequila; complimentary room upgrades, and more. Shop Now at Dunhill Travel
- Book this travel deal by September 26 for stays through December 22.
- A minimum stay of 4 nights is required.
- Blackout dates apply.
- The 4-star Dreams Jade Resort & Spa in Puerto Morelos, Mexico has an Expedia rating of 82% based on 998 reviews.
Expires 9/26/2021
It's the best rate we could find for a 4-night stay at this Canadian bay-front village resort by at least $945. That gets you your choice of a 3- or 4-bedroom condo or 4-bedroom chalet for up to eight people -- so if you're splitting the cost amongst you and your seven buddies, each person pays just $25 per night (before taxes/fees). Plus, you'll get free WiFi, parking, and private beach access, which is an additional savings of CA$485 (around $389 US). Even better, if your travel plans change, you'll get a full refund. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel voucher for stays from September 6, 2021 through March 28, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- Blackout dates apply; a 13% tax and select fees (varies by room type) are not included in the price above and are paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Tyrolean Village Resorts in The Blue Mountains, Ontario, Canada, has a Tripadvisor (Canada) rating of 80% based on 282 reviews and a Google rating of 84% based on 167 reviews.
- free WiFi, parking, and private beach access (savings of CA$485, or around $389 US)
- 10% off added weekend stays for select chalets and condos
That's the lowest price we've seen for a 2-night stay and the best rate we could find now by at least $121. Your 2-person cabin at this rustic resort is just 10 miles from the western rim of the Grand Canyon. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays from November 1, 2021, through March 14, 2022. (Not available November 24 through 28.)
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the property at least 48 hours prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A 5.5% tax and $30 resort fee is not included and will be paid directly to the hotel.
- The 3-star Grand Canyon Western Ranch in Meadview, AZ, has an Expedia rating of 90% based on 463 reviews.
- On-site activities include horseback and wagon rides, cowboy musicians, and more.
That's the best rate we could find for a 5-night stay at this private island resort by at least $623. Plus, you'll also receive a host of complimentary extras, including daily breakfast, round-trip airport transfers via seaplane and speedboat ($770 value), a dolphin cruise (once per stay), and welcome cocktails upon arrival. For the icing on the cake, the voucher price includes the 10% service charges and 12% local taxes, which would normally cost an additional $1,500 or more. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- 9-night vouchers are also available for $2,999 and include additional perks of daily cocktails, a spa treatment for 2, and cooking class for 2.
- Book this travel voucher for stays through December 20, 2022.
- Until the voucher's expiration date, Travelzoo will offer a full refund if you can't find suitable travel dates. Once a reservation has been made, cancel with the hotel at least 14 days prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for a refund.
- A $6 daily green tax, per person, is not included in the price above and is paid directly to the hotel. A $100 nightly surcharge applies from December 20, 2021, through February 28, 2022, and mandatory gala dinner supplements (over Christmas and New Years) are not included.
- The 5-star The Residence Maldives in Gaafu Alifu Atoll has an Expedia rating of 92% based on 76 reviews.
- 1,400-sq. ft. villa with a private terrace with an outdoor shower and bathtub
- access to the hotel's sister resort on Dhigurah Island
- free bike rentals
- discounted additional nights
Save at least $74 per night on a fully-refundable Queen Premiere room with a balcony in this Mediterranean-style boutique hotel with a rooftop view of the Intracoastal Waterway. You'll also score free daily self-parking for one vehicle (normally $20/day), one $25 food-and-beverage credit per stay, and waived resort fees (normally $35), which covers WiFi, access to amenities, and more. Buy Now at Travelzoo
- Book this travel deal for stays through September 30.
- This travel voucher is fully refundable in case travel plans change. (Cancel with the hotel by 4pm local time 1 day prior to arrival and contact Travelzoo for your refund.)
- The 4-star Hotel Zamora in St. Pete Beach, FL, has an Expedia rating of 84% based on 817 reviews
