Dreame L10pro Robot Cleaner for $343

dreametech · 1 hr ago
$343 $490
free shipping
Apply coupon code "L10PRORH6" to make this the lowest price we could find by $47. Buy Now at dreametech
Features
- 4,000kPa suction
- 150-minute run time
- 570ml dust tank
- 270ml water tank
- LiDAR navigation
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Samsung Jetbot Mop
$219 $300
free shipping
You'd pay $30 more at Samsung direct; it's the best price we've seen this year too. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- up to 100 mins runtime
- auto water dispenser
- 2 spinning pads
- 8 cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW/AA
Amazon · 2 days ago
Clobot Robot Vacuum
$100 $200
free shipping
Clip the $60 off on page coupon and apply code "U7BELGQG" to save $100. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ruicai Electronic via Amazon.
Features
- 2,000Pa suction
- 120-minute runtime on a single charge
- self-charging
- 2,500mAh battery
Daily Steals · 2 wks ago
Neabot Robot Vacuum
$358 $600
free shipping
That's a savings of $242. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- self-emptying dustpan
- 3 levels of suction (700Pa, 1,200Pa, and 2,700Pa)
- Lidar mapping navigation
Amazon · 2 days ago
iLife A10 Robot Lidar Vacuum Cleaner
$225 $350
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ILIFEA10108" for a total savings of $125. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by iLife Official Store via Amazon.
Features
- app control
- self-recharges
- 2-in-1 floating roller brush
- Lidar smart navigation with mapping
- Model: A10
Sign In or Register