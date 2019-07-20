Macy's offers the Dream Science by Martha Stewart Collection Deep Pocket Quilted Mattress Pad in White with prices starting at $11.99 in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $28 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Twin for $11.99 ($28 off)
- Full for $17.99 ($42 off)
- Queen for $23.99 ($56 off)
- King for $29.99 ($70 off)
- California King for $29.99 ($70 off)
Expires 7/20/2019
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Essentials Standard/Queen Pillow Protector 2-Pack for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $7 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Mermaker via Amazon offers the Mermaker 60" Tortilla Burrito Soft Flannel Blanket in Yellow for $22.80. Apply coupon code "V764OQKL" and the 8% off clip coupon to cut it to $15.98. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Buy Now
- Want a bigger size? It's also available in 71" in Yellow-3 for $17.82 via coupon code "NLFXM66V" and the clip coupon.
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's discounts a selection of Lacoste Legend Supima Cotton Towels in several colors, with prices starting from $5.99, in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, orders of $48 or more qualify for free shipping.) That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago (The bath towels are now tied with the best we've seen), and the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same price in limited options, with free shipping for Prime members.
- Washcloth for $5.99 (low by $2)
- Hand Towel for $9.99 (low by $2)
- Bath Towel for $12.99 (low by $1)
- Tub Mat for $19.99 (low by $15)
- Bath Sheet for $27.99 (low by $12)
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Hand-Crank Pasta Maker for $19.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- made of stainless steel
- wipe clean
- clamps onto counter surface
- includes rollers and attachments for fettuccini, spaghetti and pasta sheets
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Copper-Handle Acacia Cutting Board for $17.43. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 16.4" x 11"
- copper-plated stainless steel handle
- hand wash only
With orders of $25 or more, Amazon offers Prime members the Martha Stewart Bats Washi Tape 8-Pack for $1.94 with free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $7.)
Update: The price has dropped to $1.67. Buy Now
- One 2-yard roll
- Four 5-yard rolls
- Three 10-yard rolls
