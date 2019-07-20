Macy's discounts a selection of Lacoste Legend Supima Cotton Towels in several colors, with prices starting from $5.99, in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Alternately, orders of $48 or more qualify for free shipping.) That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago (The bath towels are now tied with the best we've seen), and the lowest prices we could find. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now