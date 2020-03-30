Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
DreamLab 48" x 72" Washable Weighted Blanket
$45 $60
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon charges the same.
Features
  • removable machine-washable cover
  • 15-lb. weighted insert
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Bedding Walmart
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register