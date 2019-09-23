Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now at eBay
That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "T74SBXG6" to drop the price to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $48.74. Buy Now at Amazon
Sign In or Register