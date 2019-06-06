New
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Dracast BoltRay LED600 Bi-Color Light for $109 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $240. Buy Now
Features
- 3200K to 5600K variable color temperature
- PWM dimming technology
- 4-way barndoors
BuyDig · 4 days ago
Deco Essentials 12" Compact Rubberized Spider Tripod
$4 $8
free shipping
BuyDig offers the Deco Essentials 12" Compact Rubberized Spider Tripod in Red for $7.95. Coupon code "XNX15969322055FM" cuts that to $4.49 (Coupon may automatically apply). With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7 for a similar model. Buy Now
Features
- 360° flexible legs and feet
- 12" height
- can grip almost any surface
- release lock keeps camera securely attached
- Model: SP12-RED
Amazon · 9 mos ago
Tairoad Q555 63" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod
$42
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $6
Koyi via Amazon offers the Tairoad Q555 62.5" Lightweight Aluminum Tripod in Black for $69.99. Coupon code "NYCANYST" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6. Features include:
- 360° panorama ball head with horizontal, vertical, and side adjustment knobs
- 22.7" to 62.5" adjustable height
- 180° fold-up legs
- 17.6-lb. maximum load capacity
- padded carrying bag
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit
$50 $100
free shipping
Zomei via Amazon offers the Zomei 16" LED Ring Light Kit for $99.99. Clip the $10 off on-page coupon and apply code "BEU7HX5O" to drop the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- dimmable
- 3 color settings
- light stand
- smartphone holder
- carrying bag
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lusweimi 12" 55W LED Round Ring Light
$45 $75
free shipping
World Well via Amazon offers the Lusweimi 12" 55-watt LED Round Ring Light for $74.89. Coupon code "7W829EWN" drops the price to $44.93. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5,500K
- dimmable
- 33" - 78" adjustable light stand
- Model: 8595765959
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart WiFi In-Wall Power Outlet
2 for $50 $80
free shipping
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers two TP-Link KP200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Power Outlets for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- connects with up to four devices
- works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa Smart app
