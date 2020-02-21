Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dr. Teal's Pure Epsom Salt Therapeutic Soak 6-lb. Bag
$5 $7
That's at least $1 less than you'd pay in-store locally, even for scented versions, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
