Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Dr. Scholls Shoes · 1 hr ago
Dr. Scholl's Women's OG Pool Slides
from $6
free shipping

Coupon code "SANDALS50" cuts 50% off the sale price and bags free shipping. (For further comparison, it's $29 under the lowest price we could find in any color elsewhere.) Shop Now at Dr. Scholls Shoes

Tips
  • Purple Neoprene for $6. (pictured)
  • Blue Neoprene for $7.
  • White Neoprene for $8.50
  • Available in select sizes.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SANDALS50"
  • Expires 5/14/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Dr. Scholls Shoes Dr. Scholl's
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register