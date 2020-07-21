Coupon code "HOTSUMMER" not only cuts an extra 30% off sale styles, dropping starting prices on women's sneakers to $20.96 and men's boots to $34.99 – it also bags no-minimum free shipping, saving you $4.99 on orders under $85. Shop Now at Dr. Scholls Shoes
That's the highest extra discount we've ever seen from this store, and applies to over 700 items from the men's, women's, and kids' sale. Shop Now at Clarks
- Coupon code "EXTRA50" bags this extra discount.
- Applies to sale items.
Shop and save on a range of shoes for the whole family.
Update: Discounts are now up to 40% off. Shop Now at Crocs
- Orders over $34.99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.99.
With coupon code "2CLR22", kids' shoes start at $15.92, and men's start at $19.92. Shop Now at Florsheim
- Shipping adds $8, or get free shipping with orders of $100 or more.
Apply coupon code "EXTRA25" to lower the price to $19 under our mention from last week, and the best price we could find by $31. Buy Now at adidas
- Available in Core Black/Metallic Gold or Grey Two/Silver Metallic at this price.
Sign In or Register