New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Dr. Scholl's Men's Ode Leather Slip On Sneakers
$35 $90
free shipping w/ $35

Walmart offers the Dr. Scholl's Men's Ode Leather Slip On Sneakers in Black for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although most charge at least $58. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes 8 to 13
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Shoes Walmart Dr. Scholl's
Men's Athletic Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register