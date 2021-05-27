Dr. Oz Good Life Say Goodnight Memory Foam Pillow from $48
Dr. Oz Good Life Say Goodnight Memory Foam Pillow
from $48
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for the standard/queen size by $12, and the king size by $14. Shop Now at Macy's

Features
  • mid-loft design, perfect for back and stomach sleepers
  • anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic cover
  • cooling gel infusion
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
