Dr. Martens Sale at Dr. Martens Shoes: Up to 40% off

New
Dr. Martens Shoes · 25 mins ago
up to 40% off
free shipping w/ $50
Save on around 130 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. With available sizes being a bit sporadic, choosing your specific size at the top is the best way to shop this sale. Shop Now at Dr. Martens Shoes
Tips
- Posted by Sarah.
- Why does she love this deal? "This brand is on the top of my teenage daughter's back-to-school wishlist this year and I quickly found that getting a discount isn't easy. (Luckily, she prefers thrift stores for most other things, so it evens out.) Although the specific style she wanted isn't in this sale, there are some solid prices here and it's one way to get savings on a timeless brand that's typically excluded from discounts like coupon codes."
- Shipping adds $5 or get it free on $50 or more.
Details
Comments
-
Published 25 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Sperry · 18 hrs ago
Sperry x Popsicle Firecracker Men's Striper II Twin Gore Sneakers
$19 $65
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ICECREAM" for the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Sperry
Tips
- Search "50971W" to find a similar women's style for the same price.
Nike · 1 wk ago
Nike Air Max Shoes
up to 40% off
free shipping
Save on a selection of men's, women's, and kids' styles. Shop Now at Nike
Tips
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Air Max Impact 2 Shoes for $71.97 ($18 off).
- Nike+ members get free shipping, no min.
Sperry · 19 hrs ago
Sperry x Creamsicle Men's Striper II CVO Sneakers
$19 $65
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ICECREAM" for the best price we could find by $46. Buy Now at Sperry
Tips
- Search "50597W" for a similar women's style at the same price.
Sperry · 19 hrs ago
Sperry x Popsicle Men's Firecracker Authentic Original Float Boat Shoe
$13 $45
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ICECREAM" to save $32 off list price. Buy Now at Sperry
Features
- special colorway recalling the iconic summer treat, the Popsicle Firecracker
- breathable porthole
- gills that drain water
Sign In or Register