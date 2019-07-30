- Create an Account or Login
DrHotDeal via Rakuten offers the 2L Hydration Hiking Backpack in Khaki for $13.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts it to $11.19. With free shipping, that's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Backpack in Midway for $44.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best deal we've seen for this backpack. (That is a low today by $32.) Buy Now
Samsonite via eBay offers the High Sierra Vesena Backpack in Black or Maritime/Black for $14.99 with free shipping. That's $23 less than buying from High Sierra direct.
Update: The price has increased to $17.99. Buy Now
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Military Molle Tactical Hiking Backpack in Black for $28.90. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $23.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Canvas 15.6" Laptop Backpack in Black for $11.75 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $18 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk or Charcoal for $69. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $58.65. With free shipping, that's $11 under our mention from five days ago (which included $10 in Rakuten credit) and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $16.) Buy Now
