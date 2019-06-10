New
Ends Today
Meh · 33 mins ago
$12
$5 shipping
Today only, Meh offers the Dpillow Ultra Comfort Body Support & Maternity Pillow for $12 plus $5 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15 for a similar one. Buy Now
Features
- machine washable
- measures 57" x 30" x 7"
- 100% cotton
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 12 hr
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the page to drop it to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the best price we could find by $5, although we saw it for $4 less in February. Buy Now
Features
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Studio 550-Thread Count UltraFit Solid Performance Sheet Set
from $35 $140
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Studio 550-Thread Count UltraFit Solid Performance Sheet Set in a selection of colors and sizes from $49.99. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $75 off list and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in full to Cal king sizes
Amazon · 5 days ago
Lannomo 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set
$18 $26
free shipping
Lannomo via Amazon offers the Lannomo 3-Piece Full/Queen Duvet Cover Set in Khaki for $25.99. Coupon code "BO78WJCS" cuts the price to $18.19. With free shipping, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes 1 cover and 2 shams
- 90" x 90"
- made of 100% washed cotton
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Cozynight 15-lb. Weighted Blanket
$34 $56
free shipping
Cozynight via Amazon offers its Cozynight 15-lb. Weighted Blanket in Royal Blue for $55.99. Coupon code "9BDGMB6P" drops the price to $33.59. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from 3 weeks ago, $22 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- 100% cotton cover
- premium glass bead filling
- measures 48" x 72"
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lucid 2" Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper
from $30
free shipping
Best deals we could find by as much as $13
Amazon offers the Lucid 2" 5-Zone Lavender Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from $30.46, as listed below. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. The sizes:
- Twin for $30.46 ($5 low)
- Twin XL for $33.65 ($3 low)
- Full for $36.57 ($1 low)
- Full XL for $42.49 ($13 low)
- Queen for $41.64 ($2 low)
- King for $50.14 ($3 low)
- California King for $50.99 ($2 low)
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$36
free shipping
It's $10 cheaper than any other store
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed in Black for
Update: The price has dropped to $35.09.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Zinus 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame
$116
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $42
Home Depot offers the Zinus Joseph 10" Steel Platform King Bed Frame for $116.11 with free shipping. (Amazon charges the same.) That's the lowest price we could find by $42, outside of the mention below. It features a wood slat support system.
A close price: Walmart has it for $119 with free shipping.
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Mainstays Standard Queen Pillowcase 2-Pack
$2
pickup at Walmart
$3 off and lowest price we could find
With stocking varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Mainstays Standard Queen Pillowcase 2-Pack in Brownstone for $2.47. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find.
iTunes · 5 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 3 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 5 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Sign In or Register