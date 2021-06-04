Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts: $1 w/ other dozen
Krispy Kreme · 37 mins ago
Dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts
$1 w/ other dozen

Order any dozen doughnuts, and get a dozen glazed ones for just a buck more. The waistline is what it is – the bottom line is what counts. Buy Now at Krispy Kreme

  • available in-shop and at drive-thrus only
