Down Home Kids' Pink Bunny Hooded Throw
$5 $16
free shipping w/ $35

Are you looking for an alternative to all that Easter candy you usually buy? Stuff your child's basket with this adorable hooded throw. You can even prop up a boxed chocolate bunny under the hood (after all, what's an Easter basket without the chocolate bunny?). Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • measures 40" x 50"
  • machine washable
