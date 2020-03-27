Open Offer in New Tab
Down Dog Fitness Apps
via mobile app

Down Dog, Yoga for Beginners, HIIT, Barre, and 7 Minute Workout are completely free until May 1st. Shop Now

  • In response to the many school closures taking place, they are also offering free access until July 1st for all students and teachers (K-12 and college). To access the free school membership, please register your school's domain by visiting downdogapp.com/schools.
  • They are also extending free access until July 1 for all healthcare professionals so we can help those who are helping us. Please visit downdogapp.com/healthcare to register your work healthcare domain.
