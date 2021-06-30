AlphabetDeal · 1 hr ago
Dove Men+Care 8-Pack Clean Comfort Spray Deodorant & Antiperspirant
$21 $25
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Dove Men+Care 8-Pack Clean Comfort Spray Deodorant & Antiperspirant for $24.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops that to $21.24. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 5.07-oz. bottles
  • purports 48-hour sweat & odor protection
  • Code "Welcome15"
  • Expires 6/30/2021
EBMello
beware this is not American store dove. this is borderline knock off
45 min ago