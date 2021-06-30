AlphabetDeal · 1 hr ago
$21 $25
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Dove Men+Care 8-Pack Clean Comfort Spray Deodorant & Antiperspirant for $24.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops that to $21.24. With free shipping, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 5.07-oz. bottles
- purports 48-hour sweat & odor protection
Related Offers
1 mo ago
First Greener Menstrual Cup
free
$15 shipping
That's $50 off and a great deal for such an item
First Greener offers its First Greener Premium Menstrual Cup for free plus $14.74 for shipping. (Shipping price may vary slightly depending on location.) That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Even including shipping price, this is a great offer. It's available in small or large sizes.
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gillette Sensor5 Men's Disposable Razors 2-Pack
$2 $6
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Gillette Sensor5 Men's Disposable Razors 2-Pack for $5.60. Clip the on-page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $2.32. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 less than what you'd pay at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Gillette Sensor3 Disposable Razor 8-Pack
$5
free shipping
Amazon offers Prime members the Gillette Sensor3 Smooth Shave Disposable Razor 8-Pack for $7.99. Clip the $3 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $4.59 and grab free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $3 under what you'd expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 day ago
Gillette at Amazon
Up to 30% off
free shipping w/Prime
Save on a selection of razor handles and blades
Today only, Amazon takes up to 30% off a selection of Gillette razors and razor blade refills. (While the banner says up to 30% off, we're seeing larger discounts within the sale.) Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. A couple of best bets:
- Gillette Mach3 Men's 10 Razor Blade Refills for $12.06 (low by $3)
- Gillette Fusion Power Men's 8 Razor Blade Refills for $14.95 (pictured, low by $4)
AlphabetDeal · 1 wk ago
Rainfall Showerhead
$17 $20
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Rainfall Showerhead for $19.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" drops the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $73 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel with polished finish
- silicone nozzle
- 100 nozzles for full-body coverage
- adjustable
- Model: 9023-0001
AlphabetDeal · 3 wks ago
Colgate Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack
$9 $11
free shipping
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
AlphabetDeal · 1 day ago
Juicy Couture Women's One-Piece Swimsuits
$20 $60
free shipping
Alphabetdeal offers a selection of Juicy Couture Women's One-Piece Swimsuits in several styles and colors (Green pictured) for $22.99. (Scroll to the bottom of the page to see the three Juicy Couture options.) Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts that to $19.54. With free shipping, that's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes S to XL
AlphabetDeal · 2 mos ago
8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet
$30
free shipping
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find
AlphabetDeal offers the 8-Tier Portable Shoe Closet in Gray or Navy for $34.99. Coupon code "Dealnews" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's made of polyester with sturdy steel tubing and can hold up to 24 pairs of shoes.
