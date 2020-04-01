Personalize your DealNews Experience
Items start from $4.99 each after the coupon. Plus, get free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99). Shop Now at Walgreens
Get $10 back when you stock up on soap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, cotton swabs/balls/rounds, lotions, and more. Shop Now at Target
At half price, that is a savings of $3 per bottle, and with free shipping on a $15 purchase, you can stock up and save! You'll be all set for 20-second minimum hand washes for the whole family. Buy Now at Ulta
Let's face it. You need soap right now. You might as well get it in some fancy scents and save $19 in the process. Buy Now at Bath & Body Works
Save on a good selection of Gillette disposable razors. Shop Now at Amazon
Get free shipping sitewide with no-minimum purchase required. (Free shipping used to require an order of $35 or more.) Shop Now at Walgreens
Prices start as low as $4 on a multitude vitamins and supplements for bone, heart, stress, sleep, energy support, and much more. Plus, get free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99). Shop Now at Walgreens
Save on over 200 health, beauty, and home items. Plus, bag free shipping on all orders (it normally adds $5.99). Shop Now at Walgreens
