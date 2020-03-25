Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
1 hr ago
Dota 2 for PC
free

The MOBA genre may not be quite as popular as it used to be but Dota 2 remains one of the deepest and most mechanically dense games out there. It can be difficult to get into but if you do, you'll find yourself engaging with what is arguably the most strategically rewarding game of the generation. Shop Now

Features
  • Why are we suddenly mentioning free-to-play games that have been out for varying lengths of time? We thought it’d be helpful to highlight some of the best ones out there in this time of much needed fun.
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Mac Games
Used Freebies Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register