Prime members save $6 off the regular price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 1-oz. bags of Nacho cheese, Cool Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chili, Spicy Nacho, and Dinamita Chili Limon
-
Expires 10/14/2020
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Garner big savings with this double hit of Prime day and Subscribe & Save options from Gatorade, Funyuns, Ruffles, Tropicana, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Spend $10 in store or online at Whole Foods and earn a $10 Amazon Prime Day credit, good to spend October 13-14. Shop Now at Amazon
- $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020
- Certain items are restricted from this offer
It's about $2 less than you'd pay for this quantity at your local Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
- squeeze bottle
- free from pesticides, herbicides, antibiotics, and manufactured additives
Subscribe & Save for up to 25% off Doritos, Cheetos, Mountain Dew, Izze, Quaker Oats, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
That's a 35% drop and $23 under what you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 3 Lay's Classic Potato Chips
- 3 Lay's BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
- 3 Fritos Original Corn Chips
- 3 SunChips Harvest Cheddar Flavored Multigrain Snacks
- 6 Rold Gold Tiny Twists Pretzels
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Cheese Crackers
- 6 Munchies Peanut Butter on Toast Crackers
- 4 Munchies Honey Roasted Peanuts
- 4 Munchies Salted Peanuts
- 4 Grandma's Mini Sandwich Vanilla Cremes
- 4 Grandma's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 4 Smartfood White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
Save on chips, Cheetohs, nuts and fruit packs, and more. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
Get Cheetle on your fingers and save after an in-cart discount for Prime members and ordering via Subscribe & Save. It's about $4 less than Walmart stores charge for this quantity. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- Cheetle: It's the dust that sticks to your fingers when eating Cheetos.
Use the steps below to score two 12-packs of Americano Black (24 cans total) for about $9 less than local stores charge.
Update: The price has increased to $28.02. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- To get this price, use the "one-time purchase" checkout option to add one 12-pack to cart. (If you use the "Subscribe & Save" checkout option, you won't be able to change the quantity later.)
- In cart, change your quantity to two 12-packs.
- Still while in cart, click the 5% Subscribe & Save option to now apply a 5% off discount.
- Proceed to checkout where Prime members get another 10% off plus an extra $5 off.
Sign In or Register