New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 36 mins ago
Doritos Variety Tortilla Chips 40-Pack
$11 w/ Prime $17
free shipping

Prime members save $6 off the regular price. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Features
  • 1-oz. bags of Nacho cheese, Cool Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chili, Spicy Nacho, and Dinamita Chili Limon
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/14/2020
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register