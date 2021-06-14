Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili 1-oz. Bag 40-Pack for $13 w/ Prime via Sub & Save
New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili 1-oz. Bag 40-Pack
$13 w/ Prime via Sub & Save $18
free shipping w/ Prime

Prime members bag a low by $13. Checkout with Subscribe and Save to get this deal. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo via Amazon
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register