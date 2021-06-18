Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips 1-oz. 40-Pack for $11 via Sub & Save

Checkout via Subscribe & Save to get these for around $0.28/bag. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
-
Published 10 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's $10 under Walmart's shipped price. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes an assortment of Twizzlers Twists and Pull 'n' Peel candy and Jolly Rancher hard candy, chews, and lollipops
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- low sodium
- non-GMO
- no sugar
- vegan
One bag is never enough, so buy two and save at least $5. Shop Now at Puritan's Pride
- Shipping adds $5.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Save on select variety packs. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- This offer is valid for Prime members only.
- Pictured is the Frito Lay 40-Count Cheesy Mix Variety Pack for $12.58 w/ Prime & Sub & Save ($5 off).
Clip the 25% off on page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to save $5. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- 20 1-oz. Original
- 16 1-oz. Harvest Cheddar
- 14 1-oz. Garden Salsa
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon for first Subscribe & Save order and check out with Subscribe & Save to make this the lowest price we've seen by a buck, and a low today by $15. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- roasted in sea salt
Prime members can Subscribe & Save for about $6 less than you'd pay for a similar 40-pack at Walmart. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon
- includes Popcorners, Simply Organic Doritos, Baked Cheetos, Smartfood Popcorn, and Sunchips
Sign In or Register