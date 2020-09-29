New
PepsiCo via Amazon · 59 mins ago
Doritos Hot & Spicy Variety 40-Pack
$13
free shipping w/ Prime

That's $4 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

Tips
  • Sold by Pepsico via Amazon.
Features
  • contains Spicy Sweet Chili, Spicy Nacho, Flamin' Hot Nacho, Dinamita Chlie Lemon, and Flamin' Hot Limon
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Food & Drink PepsiCo via Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register