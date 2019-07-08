New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$6 $18
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dorina Celine Lace with Micro Unlined Bra in Ivory or Black for $8.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $6.29. Opt for same-day pickup, where available; otherwise opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 34 DD to 42 D
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ruzishun Women's Deep V Lace Teddy
$9 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Ruzishun via Amazon offers its Ruzishun Women's Deep V Lace Teddy in several colors (Wine Red pictured) for $15.77. Coupon code "409832L8" drops it to $9.46. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our December mention, $6 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in size M to 3XL
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7pc Patio Dining Set
$283 $1,350
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa Slat Top Table 7-Piece Patio Dining Set for $404.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $283.49. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $15 shipping surcharge. That's $1,006 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- six chairs and a table
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis 10x6ft Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella
$38 $180
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x6-Foot Rectagular Cranktilt Market Patio Umbrella in Red for $53.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $37.79. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $134 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney · 52 mins ago
JCPenney Outdoor Oasis Patio Sale
30% off
JCPenney takes up to 70% off a selection of Outdoor Oasis patio furniture, decor, and accessories. Plus, coupon code "BLAC43" cuts an extra 30% off. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge or shipping surcharges on larger items. Shop Now
iTunes · 4 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
New
Ends Today
Dick's Sporting Goods · 1 hr ago
Dick's Sporting Goods Flash Sale: Up to 50% off
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Today only, Dick's Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off a selection of apparel, shoes, sporting goods, and more during its Flash Sale. Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. (Large items may incur additional fees, as free shipping only covers up to $15 of the shipping cost. In-store pickup is also available for select items.) Shop Now
Amazon · 8 hrs ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 26 mins ago
Uniojo 1080p Indoor WiFi Security Camera
$15 $30
free shipping
Uniojo via Amazon offers its Uniojo 1080p Indoor Wireless Smart Security Camera for $29.99. Coupon code "K4XRCX7E" cuts that to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a buck under our mention from April, $15 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 1080p video resolution at 30 fps
- 120° viewing angle
- infrared night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- Amazon Echo & Echo Dot compatible
- microSD card slot (up to 64GB)
- Model: T5826HAA
