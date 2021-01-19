Coupon code "224121-AFS" drops it to $22 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 5 LEDs
- USB powered
Save sitewide on messengers, backpacks, travel bags, slings, totes and accessories with prices starting from $9. Shop Now at Timbuk2
- Shipping adds $7.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- Pictured is the Timbuk2 Commute Messenger Bag for $49 ($70 off).
Use coupon code "DEALNEWS" to get this price. That's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Tanga
- Available in three colors (Black pictured).
- Compatible with 4-10" smartphones and tablets
- 3mm aluminum construction
- Silicone table pads
That's a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- multiple compartments
- separate padded laptop compartment
- separate built-in tablet holder
- adjustable padded shoulder straps
- padded back
- internal cell phone pouch with headphone port
- Model: NC1504157R1
Clip the $2 coupon and apply code "KHLDPN46" to save $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SZpower via Amazon.
- 6.6-foot USB C to C cable
- LED indicator
- foldable plug
- Model: MZ87PD-1
Apply coupon code "958121-AFS" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- compatible with PC and Mac with USB 2.0+
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 2 custom condenser capsules with advanced DSP
- ideal for for Skype, Zoom, & recording
That's the best price we could find by a buck after coupon code "9773121-AFS". Buy Now at UntilGone
- Requires 2 x AA batteries (not included).
- 80 colorful plastic domino blocks
Use coupon code "1951220-AFS" to get the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Available in Black or Silver. The black model projects laser dots (red, green, and blue colors in 7 unique combinations). The silver model projects laser patterns (stars, snow, bells, Christmas trees, snowmen, and Santa Claus).
- projects up to 33 feet away
- automatic timer and shut off
That's a savings of $31 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Get this price via coupon code "479121-AFS".
- motion sensor
- dual USB ports
Sign In or Register