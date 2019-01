As one of its daily deals, Meh offers the Dorcy Pro Series 1,850-Lumen and 600-Lumen Flashlight Bundle forplusfor shipping. That's $36 under the best price we could find for both items sold separately elsewhere. Both feature a slide focus and it comes with two AA batteries and a holster for the 600-lumen light. (The 1,850-lumen light requires four C batteries, which are not included.) Deal ends today.