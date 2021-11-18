New
From $40
$8 shipping
There are eight single items and sets to choose from. Shop Now at Home & Cook
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- Pictured is the All-Clad 12" Hard Anodized Fry Pan w/ Lid for $49.95 ($65 off)
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Glass Rinser
$40 $50
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this price – it's around $50 less than you'd pay for a similar rinser elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Chrome or Black. (Bronze is available for $8 more after the clip coupon.)
- Sold by J-HVA via Amazon.
Features
- minimum drinkware opening size is 1.2" and maximum is 4.33"
New
Amazon · 50 mins ago
Godinger Dublin Biscuit Barrel
$11 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $14 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- measures 4.5" x 4.5" x 7"
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Eahthni 2-in-1 Food Chopper
$9.40 $47
free shipping
Apply coupon code "806PR82O" for a savings of $38. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lambent Fashion & Jewelry via Amazon.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- 2-in-1 knife and cutting board
- stainless steel blade
- dishwasher safe
- locking handle
Amazon · 10 hrs ago
Genuine Fred Pizza Boss 3000 Pizza Cutter
$8.45 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay double for this cutter elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- food-safe stainless steel blade
Home & Cook · 3 wks ago
Factory Seconds All-Clad Square Stainless Steel Grilling Basket
$20 $90
$7.95 shipping
That's $52 under the best price we could find for a factory-first one elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
Features
- safe up to 700 degrees
- dishwasher safe
Home & Cook · 1 mo ago
Factory Second All-Clad Nonstick Outdoor Roaster
$40 $130
$8 shipping
It's $60 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
Features
- heavy gauge stainless steel construction
- oversized handles
Home & Cook · 4 wks ago
Factory Second All-Clad 3-Qt. Copper Core Saute Pan w/ Lid
$150 $360
$8 shipping
You'd pay $245 for this new elsewhere. Buy Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
Features
- copper core and stainless steel exterior
- rolled edges
- stay-cool handle
Home & Cook · 4 wks ago
Home & Cook Turkey Day Necessities Sale
Up to 66% off
$8 shipping
Save big on a selection factory seconds and be ready for all your holiday cooking. Shop Now at Home & Cook
Tips
- You'll need to enter your email address to access this sale.
- Pictured is the All-Clad 10-Pc Bakeware Set / Pro-Release (Packaging Damage) for $140 ($60 off).
- Factory-second items may show minor cosmetic blemishes or dents, but there will be no defects that affect performance.
- All sales are final; no returns are allowed.
