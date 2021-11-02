Apply coupon code "LACEUP" to save 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Available in several colors (Tan pictured).
- made of calfskin leather
Save up to 49% on a selection of Nike Air Max shoes for the family in a range of colors and styles. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Men's Air Max Plus Shoes in Siren Red for $145 (a low by $15).
Snag steep savings on shoes, clothing, eyewear, bags, and more. Shop discounts from designers like Betsey Johnson, Jessica Simpson, Kate Spade New York, Sam Edelman, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
There are over 700 pairs on sale, and prices start at $22. Brands on offer include Ugg, Cole Haan, Sperry, Timberland, Kenneth Cole, Steve Madden, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $49 or more (keep this in mind though; the free shipping threshold is usually $89).
- Pictured are the Hawke And Co. Men's Kalahari Chukka Boots from $22.48 ($88 off).
Save on over 200 men's, women's, and kids' items, which is a significant increase in selection since we first mentioned this sale two weeks ago. Discounts have increased as well with as much as 55% off making this a great time to hunt for Christmas presents. Shop Now at Nike
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured are the Nike Air Jordan 11 Men's CMFT Low Shoes for $95.97 (low by $24).
Apply coupon code "TENT" to get this deal. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Available in several colors (Taupe pictured).
- Orders over $119 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
- two inside pockets
- measures 9" x 4.75" x 11"
Coupon code "FRIEND" yields extra savings on handbags already marked up to half off. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Spend $119 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $8.
Apply coupon code "TENT" to save $15, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Available in several colors (Glacier Blue pictured).
- Orders over $119 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
Coupon code "FRIEND" saves an extra 25% for a total of $128 off the list price (and more than half off an item from their newest collection). Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- In Black or Red.
- Shipping adds $8 or is free with orders over $119.
- polyvinyl-coated cotton fabric
- measures 9" H x 7" W x 12" L
- Model: BTART1479
Save $27 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by I Love Dooney via eBay.
- measures 4.5" x 1.25" x 5.75"
- inside credit card slots
Save $32 with coupon code "FRIEND", for a total of $74 off list. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Orders over $119 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $8.
- measures 8" x .5" x 8"
- 23.5" strap
Apply code "TENT" to save a total of $59 off the list price. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Shipping adds $8, but orders of $119 bag free shipping.
- Available in several colors (Brown pictured).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for a $134 savings. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Shipping adds $8, or spend $119 for free shipping.
- It's unclear when this item will ship, but you can click on "Notify Me" and enter your email address to be notified when it will be in stock.
- measures 11.25" x 6.5" x 12.5"
- 9.75" handle drop
- snap closure
Sign In or Register