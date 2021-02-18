New
I Love Dooney · 1 hr ago
$119 $268
free shipping
Coupon code "DEALNEWS" drops it to $149 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at I Love Dooney
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- measures 10.5" x 4.25" x 12.25"
Jomashop · 10 hrs ago
Handbags at Jomashop
up to 86% off
free shipping w/ $100
Save on a selection of handbags, backpacks, and wallets in the Pantone color of the year, Gray. Choose from brands like Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Shipping adds $5.99 or bag free shipping on orders of $100 or more.
- Pictured is the Michael Kors Greyson Pebbled Leather Messenger Bag for $179.99 ($9 low).
Jomashop · 2 days ago
Coach Sale Event at Jomashop
up to 68% off
Save on women's handbags, wallets, cologne, and more. Extra savings on larger orders are available via the coupons below. Shop Now at Jomashop
- Check individual product pages for coupons.
- Free shipping via "DNEWSFS" (a $5.99 savings on orders under $100)
- $5 off $105 or more via "DNEWSFS5"
- $10 off $150 or more via "DNEWSFS10"
- $20 off $340 or more via "DNEWSFS20"
- $50 off $1,000 or more via "DNEWSFS50"
- Pictured is the Coach Ladies Continental Leather Wallet for $99.99 (low by $5).
Kipling · 1 wk ago
Kipling Spring Preview Sale
40% off
free shipping w/ $75
Shop and save on handbags, backpacks, lunch bags, and more. Shop Now at Kipling
- Pictured is the Kipling Hiraku 13" Laptop Handbag for $119.4 ($80 off and a low by $2).
- Shipping adds $8, or is free with orders of $75 or more.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Frye and Co. Esme Leather Backpack
$70 $198
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $41.
Update: It's now $69.67. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Daffodil.
- 11" x 2" x 9"
- 1 interior zip pocket
- 2 interior slip pockets
- removable logo key fob
- 100 percent leather
- cotton lining
