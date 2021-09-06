Dooney & Bourke Wexford Lexi Leather Crossbody Bag for $41
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Dooney & Bourke Wexford Lexi Leather Crossbody Bag
$41 $158
free shipping

That's $33 less than you'd pay buying directly from Dooney & Bourke. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Natural pictured).
  • Sold by ILoveDooney via eBay.
Features
  • measures approximately 5" x 1.5" x 8.5"
  • adjustable 24.3" shoulder strap
  • multiple interior pockets and credit card slots
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags eBay Dooney & Bourke
Women's Leather Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register