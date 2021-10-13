Take an additional 30% off already discounted crossbody bags, satchels, sac bags, wristlets, totes, and more, by applying coupon code "GIFT". Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Also applies to regularly-priced items.
- Shipping adds $7.50, or is free with orders of $99 or more.
- Pictured is the Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Small Pocket Sac for $124.95 after code
That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
- nylon fabric with leather trim
- measures 8" x 0.5" x 8"
- two outside zip pockets
- adjustable strap
It's $79 under list price and a great deal for a bag this size from this brand. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- In several colors (Jeans pictured).
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Available in several colors (Mushroom pictured).
- Orders over $99 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $7.50.
- inside pocket
- adjustable wrist strap
Get deep discounts on styles for men, women, and kids, including shoes, clothing, bags, eyewear, and more. Save on brands like Sam Edelman, J.Crew, Jessica Simpson, and Vince Camuto. Shop Now at 6pm
- Shipping is free with orders of at least two items or over $50. Otherwise, it adds $3.95.
- Posted by Elizabeth.
- Why does she love this deal? "I've found the best selection (meaning any selection at all) of wide shoes at 6pm, and at their prices, I can order two or three pairs for what I'd pay for just one elsewhere."
Save on clearance handbags, totes, slides, clothes, accessories, and more. Shop Now at Coach Outlet
- Coach Court Tote With Ruching pictured for $128 (70% off).
- Orders over $50 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping starts at $5.
It's $349 off list and a low price for a bag of this size from this brand. Buy Now at Michael Kors
- In several colors (Luggage pictured).
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
Save on more than 1,000 items including wallets beginning at $23, sunglasses as low as $59, handbags starting at $69, and watches from $129. Shop Now at Michael Kors
- KorsVIP members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Pictured is the Michael Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag for $99 (a savings of $329).
Save on coin cases, crossbody bags, satchels, shoppers, and more. Shop Now at Dooney & Bourke
- Spend $99 for free shipping; otherwise shipping adds $7.50.
Sign In or Register