Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leisure Shopper for $104
New
Dooney & Bourke · 1 hr ago
Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Leisure Shopper
$104 $149
free shipping

Apply code "LABORDAY" to save a total of $94 off the list price. Buy Now at Dooney & Bourke

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Leaf pictured).
Features
  • textured coated leather
  • measures 11" x 6.5" x 14"
  • metal feet
  • 3 inside pockets and key hook
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/8/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Handbags Dooney & Bourke Dooney & Bourke
Women's Leather Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register