Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
I Love Dooney · 46 mins ago
Dooney & Bourke Saffiano Clutch Wallet
$43 $71
$8 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now at I Love Dooney

Tips
  • It's available at this price in Red.
  • Coupon code "SLEEK" drops the price to $42.72.
Features
  • measures 5" x 2" x 8.75"
  • outside zip pocket
  • inside pocket
  • credit card slots
  • adjustable shoulder strap
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SLEEK"
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Handbags I Love Dooney Dooney & Bourke
Women's Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register